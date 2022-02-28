ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown after less than a year

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago
Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown are engaged. Getty Images

A “Bachelor” no more!

Colton Underwood is engaged to Jordan C. Brown after less than one year of dating.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the “Bachelor” Season 23 lead told People Monday. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Underwood, 30, said he and Brown, 39, decided to spend the rest of their lives together during a trip to the Central Coast of California.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” he shared. “I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.”

Underwood and Brown, a political fundraiser, were first linked as a couple in September 2021 when they were spotted showing PDA at the Four Seasons in Maui, Hawaii.

“They were all over each other at the resort,” a source told Page Six at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HX3sn_0eRcjvKk00
They went Instagram-official in December 2021.

They then made their relationship Instagram-official in December.

Underwood started seeing Brown nearly five months after the former NFL player came out as gay.

Underwood revealed during a “Good Morning America” interview in April 2021 that he had struggled with his sexuality so much that he once contemplated suicide.

“There was a moment in LA that I woke up, and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up,” he admitted. “I think that for me was my wake-up call.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeJ4O_0eRcjvKk00
Underwood came out as gay nearly five months before dating Brown.

The reality star documented his coming-out journey in his Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton,” in which he shared that he had tried to suppress his homosexuality with medication.

Underwood was last romantically linked to his “Bachelor” winner, Cassie Randolph, from whom he split in May 2020. Randolph, 26, subsequently took out a restraining order against him, claiming he had been tracking and harassing her, but she dropped it one month later.

Underwood’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

