The Truth About What's Really In Lip Balm

(BPT) - This content is sponsored and provided by Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Inc. Menstruation (your period) is a normal and necessary process for the human body – yet stigma around menstruation remains common. While it’s a completely natural and well-known process, menstruators often feel embarrassed or uncomfortable openly discussing their period and its symptoms or purchasing menstrual products.[1] A nationwide survey of over 13,000 Americans between the ages of 19-48 conducted by Myovant Sciences and Evidation Health in 2019 found that about 1 in 5 female respondents do not feel comfortable talking about menstruation with their healthcare provider.[2,3] As a result, people with health conditions associated with menstruation may go undiagnosed, suffer in silence, and may not seek treatments to help their symptoms. Over 80% of female survey respondents also reported that they have experienced heavy menstrual bleeding or menstrual pain at some point in their lives.[2] Abnormalities in your period like heavy menstrual bleeding may be signs of uterine fibroids – a condition that occurs in about 70% of menstruators by the onset of menopause.[4]

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO