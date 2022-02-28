ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zedge: Why I'm Buying

By The Prospector
 4 days ago
The ~50% price drop since September is not justified. I have initiated a position in Zedge (ZDGE). The stock's recent selloff is not justified. The attractive valuation coupled with the company's growth profile and recent operational improvements lead me to believe that the company's stock is likely to strongly outperform the...

