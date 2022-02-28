ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seer GAAP EPS of -$0.32 in-line, revenue of $3.1M beats by $0.87M

By Preeti Singh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Press release (NASDAQ:SEER): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 in-line. Revenue of $3.1M (vs. $336K in...

