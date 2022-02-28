ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BioLife Solutions GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.20, revenue of $37.3M beats by $0.87M

By Preeti Singh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BioLife Solutions press release (NASDAQ:BLFS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seekingalpha.com

Sprout Social Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02, revenue of $53.27M beats by $1.99M

Sprout Social press release (NASDAQ:SPT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $53.27M (+42.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M. The company grew number of customers to 31,762 as of December 31, 2021, up 19% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR to 4,917 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 56% Y/Y, grew number of customers contributing over $50,000 in ARR to 610 customers as of December 31, 2021, up 91% Y/Y.
Seekingalpha.com

workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
Seeking Alpha

LHC Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06, revenue of $583.4M beats by $0.96M

LHC Group press release (NASDAQ:LHCG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $583.4M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.96M. Full year 2022 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.500 billion to $2.550 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.60 to $6.00, and adjusted EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $270 million to $290 million.
Seeking Alpha

Invitae Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04, revenue of $126.1M beats by $0.2M

Invitae press release (NYSE:NVTA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $126.1M (+25.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.2M. Guidance: The company has issued 2022 annual revenue guidance of year-over-year revenue growth of 40 percent, or approximately $640 million. New guidance categories for 2022 include gross margin and cash burn measures. Gross margin for 2022 is expected to be between 42-45 percent with cash burn, including cash used for acquisition-related activities, expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million in 2022, a more than $200 million year-over-year reduction.
Seekingalpha.com

Nordson Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.16, revenue of $609.17M beats by $1.96M

Nordson press release (NASDAQ:NDSN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $609.17M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M. Update prior FY2022 guidance to the high-end of the range for revenue and earnings: revenue growth in the range of 7% to 10% vs. consensus growth of 9.50% and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the range of 14% to 18% over fiscal 2021 vs. consensus growth of 15.53%.
