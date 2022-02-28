ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.16, revenue of $784.4M beats by $50.43M

Revenue of $784.4M (+3.2% Y/Y) beats...

Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
JELD-WEN Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.28B beats by $60M

JELD-WEN Holding press release (NYSE:JELD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.06. Revenue of $1.28B (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $60M. 2022 Outlook: Full year 2022 net revenue growth expected to be within a range of 7% to 10%. Adjusted EBITDA expected to be within a range of $520 million to $565 million. Full year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be within a range of $130 million to $150 million.
workiva Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.78M beats by $3.68M

Workiva press release (NYSE:WK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.09. Revenue of $120.78M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.68M. Q1 outlook: Total revenue between $127M and $128M vs. consensus of $125.75M; Non-GAAP net loss per share of between -$0.16 and -$0.14 based on approximately 52.6M weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding vs. consensus of -$0.06.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10, revenue of $509.7M beats by $8.16M

NexTier Oilfield Solutions press release (NYSE:NEX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.10. Revenue of $509.7M (+137.0% Y/Y) beats by $8.16M. For the first quarter of 2022, NexTier expects to operate an average of 31 deployed frac fleets and intends to deploy one additional upgraded Tier IV Dual Fuel frac fleet by the end of the first quarter, exiting the quarter with 32 deployed frac fleets.
Esperion Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52, revenue of $15.4M beats by $0.92M

Esperion Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ESPR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52. Revenue of $15.4M (+59.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.92M. As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled $309.3 million compared with $305.0 million on December 31, 2020. 2022 Financial Outlook: Research...
Colfax Non-GAAP EPS of $0.59 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.02B beats by $10M

Revenue of $1.02B (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M. 2022 Financial Outlook: Colfax reported that it expects strong sales and profit growth in 2022 for both of its businesses with typical seasonal patterns and improving business conditions as the year progresses. Enovis is projecting sales to grow 10-14% in 2022, including 6-9% from organic growth, and to generate segment-level adjusted EBITDA of $280-$300 million. ESAB is expecting 7-10% organic sales growth in 2022 with segment-level adjusted EBITDA of $455-$475 million. Segment-level adjusted EBITDA excludes future corporate costs.
The ODP Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.22, revenue of $2.04B beats by $60M

The ODP Corporation press release (NASDAQ:ODP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.22. Revenue of $2.04B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M. The company anticipates generating annual revenue, operating and cash flow results in a range consistent with the prior year, and expects to refine and update its outlook for 2022 as conditions related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges dissipate, and further progress is made on its previously disclosed strategic initiatives.
Elanco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.11B beats by $10M

Elanco press release (NYSE:ELAN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $1.11B (-2.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M. Providing financial guidance for the full year 2022 with revenue of $4,745 to $4,800 million vs. $4.85B consensus, representing growth on a reported basis at the midpoint and 2 to 3 percent growth on a constant currency basis, and diluted EPS of $0.01 to $0.07 on a reported basis, or $1.18 to $1.24 on an adjusted basis vs. $1.22 consensus.
