Endo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.16, revenue of $784.4M beats by $50.43M

Revenue of $1.02B (+23.2% Y/Y) beats by $10M. 2022 Financial Outlook: Colfax reported that it expects strong sales and profit growth in 2022 for both of its businesses with typical seasonal patterns and improving business conditions as the year progresses. Enovis is projecting sales to grow 10-14% in 2022, including 6-9% from organic growth, and to generate segment-level adjusted EBITDA of $280-$300 million. ESAB is expecting 7-10% organic sales growth in 2022 with segment-level adjusted EBITDA of $455-$475 million. Segment-level adjusted EBITDA excludes future corporate costs.

