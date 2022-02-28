ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final 2 Contestants on ‘The Bachelor’: See Spoilers!

By Life & Style Staff
 4 days ago
ABC/Pamela Littky

Bachelor Nation! Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor is coming to an end — and the pool of lucky women vying for his heart is getting smaller and smaller. Question is, who will the former professional football player’s final two contestants be? To learn more about Clayton’s final two contestants, keep reading! Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Who are Clayton Echard’s final two contestants?

As it stands, Clayton’s final two contestants have yet to be revealed. However, Reality Steve, did dish on the Bachelorette alum’s final four and final three contestants.

Clayton’s final four contestants are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell and Gabby Windey. “Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday,” Reality Steve tweeted in November 2021. “Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City and Gabby on Monday in Denver.”

Later, Reality Steve, redacted his tweet about Rachel’s hometown date and gave fans an update: “Clayton and Rachel Recchia currently filming at Kings Landing in Apopka, Florida, which is a canoe and kayak rental place. (Pic is not them. Just a stock photo of Kings Landing).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mqr9w_0eRcinPX00
ABC/John Fleenor

Who are Clayton Echard’s final three contestants?

After hometown dates, Reality Steve reports that Serene gets eliminated, making Clayton’s final three contestants Gabby, Susie and Rachel.

Who does Clayton Echard end up with?

It’s still unclear with whom the Eureka, Missouri, native ends up. That said, many fans are rooting for Susie or Rachel to get the final rose.

No matter whom the winner is, Clayton, who originally appeared on Michelle Young‘s season of The Bachelorette, insists his time on The Bachelor was successful in helping him find true love.

“I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought. I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” the ABC personality revealed during a November 2021 interview with Good Morning America.

New episodes of The Bachelor air on ABC on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

