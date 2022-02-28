Supernus Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 results

Petroleum and natural gas sales C$552.40M, compared to C$233.64M in Q4 2020. Love this Canadian producer. This company hit it out of the park. With 25% of FCF being used to buy back stock (once the debt target is hit in Q2), it is an easy double in 2022. I have been scaling back my OBE to buy BTE. Both are profiting nicely from Clearwater/Peace River, which is very profitable at current prices.

