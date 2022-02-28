ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennant Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08, revenue of $111.77M beats by $2.03M

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 4 days ago
Pennant press release (NASDAQ:PNTG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08. Revenue of $111.77M (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M. Total revenue is anticipated...

SM Energy GAAP EPS of $3.43 beats by $2.71, revenue of $854.96M beats by $259.73M

Revenue of $854.96M (+166.9% Y/Y) beats by $259.73M. I think the oil percentage falling spooked the market, my guess. Wish they'd give an estimate of EBITDAX for 2022 at current spot prices and hedges. IE what is FCF. Estimate on here said $900m for 2022, prices have moved up a bit in oil at least. 25 mm b oil per year and another $10 would mean over $1.1B in fcf? End of year EV was about $5.3B at $30 per share.
Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EnPro Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $280.8M beats by $27.03M; initiates FY22 guidance

EnPro press release (NYSE:NPO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23. Revenue of $280.8M (+1.7% Y/Y) beats by $27.03M. Introducing guidance for 2022: revenue growth in the low double-digit range vs. estimated growth of 11.31% Y/Y, adjusted EBITDA of $263 million to $275 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.25 vs. consensus of $6.22.
Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
LivaNova PLC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.05, revenue of $270.1M beats by $2.9M

Revenue of $270.1M (+0.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.9M. 2022 Guidance: The company expects worldwide net sales for full-year 2022 to grow between 3 and 5 percent on a constant-currency basis vs consensus of$1.06B after excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.80 vs consensus of $2.63, assuming a share count of 54 million for full-year 2022. In 2022, the Company estimates that adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $90 to $110 million.
Pacira BioSciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.14, revenue of $159.19M beats by $1.77M

Pacira BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:PCRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.14. Revenue of $159.19M (+21.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.77M. “The acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics combined with record EXPAREL sales resulted in a pivotal year for Pacira, allowing us to enter 2022 in the strongest financial position in our company’s history,” said David Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira. “Despite challenges in the marketplace due to COVID-19, we continue to deliver strong results and remain bullish in our long-term expectations for growth.”
Kaltura Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $42.7M misses by $0.09M

Kaltura press release (NASDAQ:KLTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line. Revenue of $42.7M (+21.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $38.5M, an increase of 33% Y/Y. Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $150.8M, an increase of 29% Y/Y. For Q1, the company currently expects: Subscription Revenue to...
SSR Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $407.92M beats by $18.44M; issues FY22 guidance

SSR Mining press release (NASDAQ:SSRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $407.92M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.44M. Delivered fourth quarter production of 211,717 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $961/oz. Three-year production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces annually reflects a strong and stable...
