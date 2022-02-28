ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pelé has left hospital after infection

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Pelé has been released from hospital after a urinary tract infection was treated. The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

90 Day Fiancé has become a "vehicle for real-life grief" amid the war in Ukraine

The hit TLC reality show and its many spinoffs may be trashy, but it's also the most prominent American show to regularly feature Ukrainians. "Despite its obvious contrivances, xenophobic tropes and unrepentant trashiness, the TLC programming pillar has inadvertently become a rather moving medium through which some Americans with no other connection to Eastern Europe have become emotionally invested in the war in Ukraine," says Inkoo Kang, noting that fans have expressed concern for 90 Day Fiancé stars on Reddit, Facebook and Instagram. "Because so few U.S. programs involve other countries, 90 Day Fiancé may well offer the most consistent Ukrainian presence on mainstream television," Kang adds. "That’s not necessarily a positive, as the franchise tends to play up cultural or ethnic stereotypes much more than it challenges them: Latin American women are portrayed as fiery, Caribbean men as unfaithful and Middle Eastern men as sexually dysfunctional or reactionary. The majority of the Ukrainian women featured on the franchise — among them Alla Ryan (nee Fedoruk) from Season 4 and the mysterious 'Maria' and 'Lana' from Before the 90 Days’s third and fourth seasons, respectively — have been depicted as brutally blunt and unsentimentally practical, if not, as with the latter two, outright scammers. Only Yara Zaya, of the original show’s eighth season, has bucked the trend, coming off as a worldly if spoiled young woman who met her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, on an app for travelers. None of the Ukrainians on 90 Day Fiancé would be considered fan favorites, even for a franchise like this one, where the viewership often rallies around the foreign fraudsters instead of their dopey or entitled American marks...But it probably matters more that the Ukrainians on the show were people we were introduced to in relatively lighthearted contexts."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Pelé
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ap#Ukrainians
Duluth News Tribune

Despite lines out the door, COVID-19 has left Minnesota hospitals in crisis. Why is that?

ROCHESTER — As some of the largest employers in their communities — and home to some of the best-paying jobs in the largest sector of the economy — Minnesota's hospitals were seemingly well-situated to flourish under the stress test of COVID-19. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived two years ago next month, the state's 143 hospitals took up their position at the center of that crisis, becoming a hub of purposeful work while all economic activity around them ground to a halt.
MINNESOTA STATE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

COVID-19 can damage brain tissue, U.K. study suggests

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Some regions of the human brain may shrink after a person has caught COVID-19, according to the first study to use brain scans to show a ‘before and after’ look at the brain following infection. A new U.K. study published Monday in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for March 8: Ukraine, Covid, school shooting, weather, LGBTQ rights

Upset about gas prices? Trust me, you’re not alone. The price for a gallon of regular gasoline soared to a new record high of $4.14 yesterday, breaking the previous record of $4.11 set in 2008. Experts say the rapid spike in prices is squeezing many household budgets — and won’t be slowing up any time soon. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan set to extend COVID curbs as hospitals battle infections

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Japan prepared on Wednesday to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The central government has received requests from five prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, to extend measures set to expire on Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy