GoodRx falls 30% after announcing $250M stock buyback program, quarterly results

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 4 days ago
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) announced a $250M share repurchase program of its class A stock, effective immediately. Shares are down more than 30%...

