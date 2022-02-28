Wanna See Some Cool Stuff? Here’s Kramer’s Music Memorabilia.

Even though Neil Young made sure to let everyone know he was leaving Spotify, it seems that some of his music is still sticking around on the streaming service. Of course, the majority of his music catalog isn’t available to listen to on Spotify. In fact, it seems that he’s kept his promise for the most part. If any Neil Young music is still on Spotify, it’s by no volition of his own. The content that’s still available is from soundtracks, collaborations, or other events. To be clear, the Neil Young songs available on Spotify were not released by the singer himself. For example, his song “Heart of Gold” is still on the streaming site due to it being a part of the Eat, Pray, Love soundtrack. In that case, and others, the music isn’t on the site from him directly.

