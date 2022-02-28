ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Douglas to Play Benjamin Franklin in Apple Limited Series

By Joe Otterson
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untitled series is based on the book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff. Kirk Ellis, the writer behind HBO’s “John Adams” series, will write the show for Apple and serve as an executive...

New Haven Register

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in...
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

CBS’ ‘Late Show’ Has No Immediate Succession Plans for Chris Licht

The showrunner is leaving, but the show must go on. Staffers at CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” aren’t sure who the next top producer will be at the program, according to three people familiar with the matter, with top producers ready to take their time to examine the needs of the show after the departure of Chris Licht, who has been executive producer of the late-night mainstay since 2016. Licht’s decision to take a new role as the CEO of CNN once Discovery closes its acquisition of WarnerMedia leaked this weekend, well before the executive was able to formally inform George Cheeks, CEO of Paramount Global’s CBS operations, or Shari Redstone, chairman of the company, according to one of these people.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple shares second trailer for limited series 'WeCrashed'

Apple has revealed a new trailer for its upcoming limited series "WeCrashed", set to debut on Apple TV+ on March 18. The series is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. "WeCrashed" marks Leto's first foray into television since the 90s series "My So-Called Life."
BUSINESS
New Haven Register

Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long and Chanté Adams Named Essence Black Women in Hollywood Honorees

Now in its 15th year, the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards honors Black female actors, creators and entertainers in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Damson Idris (“Snowfall”) and will be commemorated by Essence magazine via a story in the March/April issue and special digital-exclusive covers for each honoree.
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

Alexander Skarsgard Got ‘Shackled and Dragged’ on ‘Northman’ Set, Anya Taylor-Joy Acted in Frozen Mud Pit

Alexander Skarsgard experienced a serious case of whiplash during the making of Robert Eggers’ “The Northman,” in which he plays a 10th century Viking prince seeking revenge for the murder of his father. Within the matter of a week, the Emmy-winning actor went from playing a tech billionaire in “Succession” Season 3 to getting dragged in the mud while on “The Northman” set. Skarsgard told Total Film magazine that “The Northman” was “physically and mentally the most difficult job I’ve ever had.”
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tyler Perry, Michael Douglas and more support Ukraine at SAG Awards 2022

While the world’s attention remains on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stars headed to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar for the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday night. But plenty of stars — including Tyler Perry and Michael Douglas — showed that their minds were overseas by wearing blue-and-yellow ribbons in a show of support for Ukraine on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Sister Rushes to Her Defense, Absolutely Unleashes on Kentucky Senator

Country music legend Dolly Parton is a true American icon. Not only has the singer made music history and large contributions to women’s equality, but she’s also passionate about the children of our great country and uses her fame and influence to improve the education and care of young people across the United States. One of her most recent contributions is a program entitled the Imagination Library, “a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Stephen Fry says those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past and regard it as 'woke' are being 'ignorant of history'

Stephen Fry has said that those who oppose tearing down statues of historical figures with a racist past are 'ignorant of history'. Speaking on the Distraction Pieces podcast hosted by actor Scroobius Pip, Mr Fry said protestors who topple monuments - like the one dedicated to slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol - are trying to 'highlight' history, not 'airbrush' it.
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Ye opened up about divorce from Kim Kardashian on Instagram: 'Divorce feels like suffocating. Barely breathing.'

Kanye West doesn't seem to be taking the judge's decision, to grant Kim Kardashian's wishes to be divorced from the rapper, very well. After a turbulent few months between the former couple, which saw the Gold Digger and Donda rapper harass the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's new beau Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson online, a judge in California granted the SKIMS founder her appeal to be divorced from her estranged husband, on Wednesday - making Kim "legally" a single woman.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Got On To Robert Pattinson For Stealing Too Many Socks From The Batman Set

Warner Bros. had to have a talk with The Batman star Robert Pattinson about stealing too many Dark Knight socks from the set. Pattinson plays a young Bruce Wayne who is early in his career as Batman, with director Matt Reeves saying the film is inspired by the DC series' Batman: The Long Halloween by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego and Other Tails, and Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's Batman: Year One. The actor was so dedicated to playing the Caped Crusader that he found himself taking some of the socks home with him after filming scenes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT

