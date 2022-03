Despite going down 3-0 in the second inning, Nebraska softball opened up at home against Wichita State with a 10-4 win over the Shockers. Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle for the Huskers. Ferrell went seven innings pitched, gave up three earned runs off of seven hits and managed seven strikeouts.

