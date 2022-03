Fresh off the heels of the critically acclaimed Belfast and highly anticipated HBO Max series The Tourist, which has since raked in rave reviews from audiences and critics overseas following its BBC run, Jamie Dornan has been the talk of the town as of late. With the actor making waves in Hollywood both on the big and small screen, his next major role will see him taking a turn from his usual character traits for a performance that will align with Netflix's upcoming international spy thriller Heart of Stone.

