Buccaneers' throwback 'creamsicle' jerseys to return in 2023

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

"Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped," the Bucs explained. "This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms."

As Mike Florio wrote for Pro Football Talk, Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford promised last June the club would eventually once again rock the jerseys Tampa Bay players wore from 1976 through 1995.

"It’s very important to our fan base, as well as the Glazer family and our entire organization," Ford said at that time. "We love to kind of reminisce and play some ’70s and ’80s music and bring out the big pom-poms and the creamsicle. So it’s not a question of if, it’s just when, and we’ll definitely keep you posted."

The Buccaneers held so-called "throwback games" from 2009 through 2012 that were well-received by members of the fan base.

