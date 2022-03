Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Lee Myoungwoo for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be represented by manager Chris S. Lee at B&C Content. Lee is best known for his work as director and showrunner of the Korean drama series “The Fiery Priest” starring Kim Nam-gil. The series was the highest-rated drama on public broadcast in South Korea in 2019. It was awarded the Grand Prize at the 2019 Korea Broadcasting Awards as well as the Special Award for Foreign Drama at the 2019 Tokyo International Drama Festival, and the Excellent Korean Drama Award...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO