Russia can turn food into a weapon in future crises

By David Fickling
 9 days ago

One of Russia's greatest strategic weaknesses has recently turned into an advantage. Climate change may tilt the balance further in Moscow's favor. Farm production - traditionally an area in which Russia has underperformed due to the low quality of its frigid, drought-prone agricultural land - has boomed over the past decade....

