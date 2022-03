Biomarkers for treatment sensitivity or drug resistance used in precision medicine include prognostic and predictive molecules, critical factors in selecting appropriate treatment protocols and improving survival rates. However, identification of accurate biomarkers remain challenging due to the high risk of false-positive findings and lack of functional validation results for each biomarker. Here, we discovered a mechanical correlation between leucine proline-enriched proteoglycan 1 (LEPRE1) and pelitinib drug sensitivity using in silico statistical methods and confirmed the correlation in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and A549 lung cancer cells. We determined that high LEPRE1 levels induce protein kinase B activation, overexpression of ATP-binding cassette superfamily G member 2 (ABCG2) and E-cadherin, and cell colonization, resulting in a cancer stem cell-like phenotype. Sensitivity to pelitinib increases in LEPRE1-overexpressing cells due to the reversing effect of ABCG2 upregulation. LEPRE1 silencing induces pelitinib resistance and promotes epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition through actin rearrangement via a series of Src/ERK/cofilin cascades. The in silico results identified a mechanistic relationship between LEPRE1 and pelitinib drug sensitivity, confirmed in two cancer types. This study demonstrates the potential of LEPRE1 as a biomarker in cancer through in-silico prediction and in vitro experiments supporting the clinical development of personalized medicine strategies based on bioinformatics findings.

