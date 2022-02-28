ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

Harrington Elementary students select features for McIntosh Park splash pad, playground

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
Albion's McIntosh Park will soon be rejuvenated with kids splashing under spraying arches and spinning themselves dizzy on a "we-go-round."

The Albion Community Foundation released renderings of the new splash pad and playground planned for the park at State Street and Hoaglin Drive, with its structures selected by students from Harrington Elementary.

Groundbreaking for the splash pad and two-structure playground is scheduled for April, with work by Wightman & Associates expected to be complete by August. The project of the Albion Community Foundation was made possible thanks to a $2 million pledge from Christie and Tony de Nicola to revitalize and transform assets in Albion, focusing on parks, recreation, children and families.

The gift — which comes in two waves, with the second installment using matching dollars — is the single largest in the 53-year history of the Albion Community Foundation.

“The Albion Community Foundation has been committed to the city of Albion for over 50 years," Albion Community Foundation Executive Director Shane Williamson said in a release. "The de Nicola gift came at a critical time as the city is rebounding from COVID and beginning a new phase of growth and prosperity.”

: Albion Community Foundation receives $2 million gift to revitalize city's parks

The 4,200 square foot splash pad will be free to use for all ages, with 15 water features including a large tipping bucket, spraying arches to walk under, a “whirlpad mushroom,” a "sea crawler" and a “splashpack frog.”

The 6,500 square foot playground areas will feature play areas for children ages 2 to 5 and another for kids ages 5 to 12. The equipment includes slides, ladders, stairs and climbing nets, as well as independent features such as swings, a single-bobble rider and double bobble rider, a "we-go-round," a "we-saw" and a "curva-spinner."

A new shelter and restrooms are planned for McIntosh Park, with construction tentatively scheduled to begin in May. The Albion Community Foundation is additionally planning the addition of a walking trail, basketball court, soccer field, parking lot, better lighting and landscaping for McIntosh Park as more funding becomes available.

Contact reporter Nick Buckley at nbuckley@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-966-0652. Follow him on Twitter:@NickJBuckley

