Unsolved homicide in Pittsfield featured on playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Monday with the unsolved case of a Pittsfield victim.
Anthony Colucci was last seen on July 4, 2005 in Pittsfield driving his mother’s green 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The truck was found four days later near Schermerhorn Road in October State Forest in Washington, Massachusetts. His body was recovered thirteen days later, and the victim had been stabbed.
If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.
The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.
The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.
Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards
- Molly Bish- Palmer
- Anthony Colucci- Pittsfield
- Joseph Willie Brown- Pittsfield
- James Dominguez- Pittsfield
- Darrell Jenkins Jr.- Springfield
- Fan Li- Springfield
- William Dziedzinski- Ware
- Michael Brougham- Belchertown
- Jean Bones-Colon- South Hadley
- Jose Gonzalez- Springfield
- Jafet Robles- Chicopee
- Michael “Mickey” Brougham – Belchertown
- Paul Kirschner – Shutesbury
To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us , or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.
