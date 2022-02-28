ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Unsolved homicide in Pittsfield featured on playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN4nH_0eRcg89100

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Monday with the unsolved case of a Pittsfield victim.

Anthony Colucci was last seen on July 4, 2005 in Pittsfield driving his mother’s green 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The truck was found four days later near Schermerhorn Road in October State Forest in Washington, Massachusetts. His body was recovered thirteen days later, and the victim had been stabbed.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

4 unsolved cases in Hampshire County featured on playing cards in prison

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards

  • Molly Bish- Palmer
  • Anthony Colucci- Pittsfield
  • Joseph Willie Brown- Pittsfield
  • James Dominguez- Pittsfield
  • Darrell Jenkins Jr.- Springfield
  • Fan Li- Springfield
  • William Dziedzinski- Ware
  • Michael Brougham- Belchertown
  • Jean Bones-Colon- South Hadley
  • Jose Gonzalez- Springfield
  • Jafet Robles- Chicopee
  • Michael “Mickey” Brougham – Belchertown
  • Paul Kirschner – Shutesbury

To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us , or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
WWLP

Utica man sentenced to 8 years for drug conspiracy

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The United States Department of Justice has reported that a Utica man was been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy after a multi-agency investigation from 2017 that lasted over two years. On Friday, March 4th, Vennie Coleman was sentenced to 97-months for trafficking fentanyl and acetyl […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Cards#Toyota#State Forest#Western Massachusetts#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

Murder of Missouri snake breeder on ‘Dateline’

On Friday’s “Dateline,” world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick is found dead and first responders believe his missing anaconda could be to blame, but as the frantic hunt for a missing snake begins, the investigation soon reveals a tragic family saga and a sinister betrayal.
MISSOURI STATE
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy