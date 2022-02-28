Unsolved homicide in Pittsfield featured on playing cards created by Massachusetts State Police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The state police featured a playing card on social media Monday with the unsolved case of a Pittsfield victim.

Anthony Colucci was last seen on July 4, 2005 in Pittsfield driving his mother’s green 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The truck was found four days later near Schermerhorn Road in October State Forest in Washington, Massachusetts. His body was recovered thirteen days later, and the victim had been stabbed.

If you have any information that could be crucial to solving this case, you are asked to call 1-855-MA-SOLVE.

The Massachusetts State Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices collaborated together to create playing cards that feature homicide and missing persons on them.

The cards are funded by the Department of Correction and are made available to state prison inmates. With this, they hope to be able to find out additional information about the crimes on the cards.

Western Massachusetts victims featured on cards

Molly Bish- Palmer

Anthony Colucci- Pittsfield

Joseph Willie Brown- Pittsfield

James Dominguez- Pittsfield

Darrell Jenkins Jr.- Springfield

Fan Li- Springfield

William Dziedzinski- Ware

Michael Brougham- Belchertown

Jean Bones-Colon- South Hadley

Jose Gonzalez- Springfield

Jafet Robles- Chicopee

Michael “Mickey” Brougham – Belchertown

Paul Kirschner – Shutesbury

To submit information regarding these cases, call 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us , or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

