New CDC tool tracks community’s COVID-19 level

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- A new tool has been released on the CDC website!

*** Check your community level ***

It allows you to search by state and county to track the levels and the necessary precautions you should take.

The Ohio County Health Department says this is a step in the right direction, but the data could change daily, so it is important to frequently check it.

The new resource that came out through CDC, it’s a unique map or a way to say in my community down to a county level, what is the current infection rate, in other words, how many cases are occurring or what are the amount of individuals that are turning positive? If individuals are tested at home or don’t seek medical care. It’s not going to capture that. If we’re not reporting correctly, it’s not going to capture that as well, but it is a map and it’s a good way to say this is what’s currently occurring in your community within a good timeframe. HOWARD GAMBLE, ADMINISTRATOR AT THE WHEELING-OHIO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

He says this new tool is helpful but it’s not going to solve the pandemic.

Gamble says getting vaccinated is the number one solution and people should continue to get tested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.