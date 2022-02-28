ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin names two to PPBE Reform Commission

By Tony Bertuca
 8 days ago

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has named Peter Levine and Lisa Disbrow to serve on the Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform Commission, according to a Pentagon announcement. Levine previously served as the Defense Department deputy...

