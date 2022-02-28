ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Falls With 5 Retail Earnings On Tap

By APARNA NARAYANAN
Investor's Business Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget (TGT) tees up to report Tuesday for the holiday quarter, with Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), Ross Stores (ROST) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) also on deck in a big week of retail earnings. Target stock traded modestly lower Monday. Investors will be carefully minding company guidance. Last week, Macy's...

