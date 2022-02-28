Target Falls With 5 Retail Earnings On Tap

Target (NYSE: TGT), the second-largest discount chain in the U.S., is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, March 1. We expect Target’s stock to likely trade higher due to revenue and earnings beating market expectations. The company is doing an excellent job adjusting to changes in consumer preferences with its drive-up, pickup in-store, and same-day delivery via Shipt services. In fact, the drive-up feature grew 500% in the third-quarter of 2020 and then another 80% on top of that in Q3 2021. It was by far Target’s most popular same-day service. The retailer pointed to continued strength in same-day digital fulfillment services, in-store sales, and double-digit growth in all five of its core merchandising categories in Q3. And, we expect this trend to continue into Q4 as well. Looking ahead, Target expects high single-digit to low double-digit growth in comparable sales in Q4. It also continues to expect its full-year operating income margin to be 8% or higher for the full year.

