Need a Power Pass in Lost Ark but aren't sure where to look? We've got you covered. A Power Pass is a very unique item in Lost Ark. It provides a boost that enables you to automatically level a character up to Level 50. Why would you want to do that? Well, Lost Ark currently doesn't allow players to change their character's class. Not without starting over, at least. If you want to experience a different class, without having to level up all over again, a Power Pass allows you to do just that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO