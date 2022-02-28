ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Here's where the SEC stands in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KuCdP_0eRcfV9S00

LSU ended the weekend on a high note with a 20-point win over a bad Missouri team in Baton Rouge on Saturday, but it missed the chance to earn a huge win that could have moved it closer to the top 25 in the coaches poll when it surrendered a halftime lead on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats.

UK followed that win with a loss to Arkansas, dropping it three spots to No. 3 in the coaches. Auburn also lost to Tennessee on Saturday, and the Tigers saw a one-spot drop to No. 4, becoming the highest-ranked SEC team once again.

As far as the rest of the conference goes, the Vols and Razorbacks are moving up after their big wins to No. 13 and No. 15, respectively. Alabama, meanwhile, is up one spot to No. 24. The Tigers are still not receiving votes in the coaches poll, though they are in the AP Top 25.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 24-3 771 (20) –

2 Duke 25-4 726 (9)

3 Arizona 25-3 707 -1

4 Baylor 24-5 649 (1)

5 Auburn 25-4 643 (1) -1

6 Kentucky 23-6 638 (1) -3

7 Kansas 23-5 615 -2

8 Providence 24-3 596

9 Purdue 24-5 545 -2

10 Wisconsin 23-5 522

11 Villanova 21-7 458 -3

12 Texas Tech 22-7 415 -3

13

21-7 401

14 Houston 24-4 376

15 Arkansas 23-6 356

16 USC 25-4 319 –

17 Illinois 20-8 271 -3

18 UCLA 21-6 252 -5

19 Connecticut 21-7 244

20 Saint Mary’s 24-6 220

21 Texas 21-8 195

22 Murray State 28-2 166 -1

23 Ohio State 18-8 104 -4

24 Alabama 19-10 44

25 Michigan State 19-9 42 -1

25 Iowa 20-8 42

Others Receiving Votes

Colorado St. 14; Boise St. 13; Notre Dame 10; Marquette 9; Wake Forest 8; Wyoming 6; Seton Hall 6; North Texas 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 3; Iowa State 2; Creighton 2; South Dakota State 1; San Diego St. 1; Miami-Florida 1

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn gymnasts earn three weekly awards

Three Auburn gymnasts netted SEC weekly awards on Tuesday after the team competed in two meets over the weekend. Auburn competed against the Florida Gators on March 4, where they tied, and then competed in the Elevate the Stage meet on March 6 where the Tigers competed against Georgia, Alabama and Arkansas. Auburn defeated Georgia and Arkansas, but dropped its first head-to-head contest of the season when it lost to Alabama.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lady Vols' hit leaders entering SEC play

Tennessee (16-6) defeated Austin Peay, 9-1, in five innings Tuesday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Lady Vols will begin Southeastern Conference play Friday at Missouri. Friday: 6 p.m. EST (SEC Network+) Saturday: 2 p.m. EST (SEC Network) Sunday: 2 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Ahead of UT’s SEC-opening series at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma receives second On3 prediction for 2023 RB Tre Wisner

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray restocked his position group with a pair of talented four-star running backs in Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the 2022 class. The Sooners’ leading returning rusher is Eric Gray after he ran for 412 yards on 78 carries during the 2021 season. OU also brings back scholarship running back Marcus Major who has certainly shown glimpses of potential to take over a leading role.
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ACC Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night from the Barclays Center. Georgia Tech comes into the tournament with a 12-19 record after knocking off Boston College on Saturday while Louisville will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak tonight.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Villanova#Colorado#Sec#Lsu#Auburn#Tigers#Ap#Texas Tech#Boise St 13#Notre Dame 10#Marquette 9#Wyoming 6#North Texas 4#Iowa State 2#Creighton#Twitter#Facebook#Louisiana State News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College hoops conference tourneys, Calvin Ridley, The PLAYERS Championship and more

Hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle riff on NCAA basketball conference tournaments, Calvin Ridley’s industry-shaking suspension, The PLAYERS Championship, NBA and Champions League. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WCC Tournament Final: Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga, live stream, TV channel, time, NCAA college basketball

The St. Mary’s Gaels will face off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the WCC Tournament Final on Tuesday night from Orleans Arena. St. Mary’s is coming off a 75-72 win over Santa Clara yesterday to punch their ticket to the final while improving to 25-6 on the year. Meanwhile, Gonzaga comes into tonight’s matchup with a 25-3 record on the season after knocking off the 4-seed in San Francisco on Monday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers add another OL to offseason roster

The 49ers on Tuesday announced the addition of offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland on a reserve/future contract. Sutherland will take a spot on the 49ers’ 90-man roster with a chance to compete for a job this offseason. The interior offensive lineman has great size at 6-5, 315 pounds, but he’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy