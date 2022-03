On Saturday night, longtime Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will take the court for his final regular-season home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Unsurprisingly, this monumental milestone in college basketball history has drawn an absurd amount of media attention. Just as it has been for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, all attention is being focused squarely on Coach K’s last ride.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO