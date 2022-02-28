ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

By RT Podcast
Rottentomatoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Pumped has energy to spare, but Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s committed turn as an unpleasant tech honcho will leave many viewers feeling stuck in a particularly uncomfortable rideshare. TOMATOMETER. Critic Ratings: 16. No Score Yet. Audience Score. User Ratings: 1. Rate And Review. You're almost there! Just confirm how...

www.rottentomatoes.com

Primetimer

Quentin Tarantino being a massive Billions fan led to him narrating Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber

Brian Koppelman, who co-created both Super Pumped and Billions with David Levien, says he reached out Tarantino to serve as narrator because of his Billions fandom. “What David and I knew was in the last two years – if you listen to the podcast you know what a big deal Quentin’s work is to us – he wrote to us that he had become a really big Billions watcher and fan,” Koppelman tells TheWrap. “He watches it very closely and is very engaged with every reference and every character’s journey. So that’s why we thought maybe it was possible he would do it. We knew he liked our work to some extent, or was engaging it.”
New Haven Register

‘Super Pumped’ Tells the Story of Uber, Minus the Horsepower: TV Review

“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,” Showtime’s limited series about Travis Kalanick’s period as CEO of the rideshare company, runs on a simple either-or proposition. Kalanick focused all of his energies on the success of the corporation he ran, at the expense of his employees’ well-being and physical safety, as well as of ethics, labor practices and the law. This made him either a terrible boss or — as he sees it — the optimal one.
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Showboats in a Good Way as Uber Founder

Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of the ride-sharing company Uber, might seem like a tiresome subject for a seven-episode docudrama series: another move-fast-break-things tech bro whose “change the world” sloganeering barely disguises a seething insecurity. Yet these qualities are exactly what makes this such a plum role for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the star of the new series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” That’s not meant as a dig at Gordon-Levitt, a talented actor with charisma and energy to spare. But his work as Kalanick does the neat trick of flipping a performer’s potential weaknesses — a sometime tendency to peacock, in his visible efforts to put on a show — into a character-defining strength. The show’s version of Kalanick, called “TK” by his closest colleagues, is brash and cocksure; he’s also relentlessly self-conscious about his endless points of reference — “Zuck” (of Facebook), “Ek” (of Spotify), and any other “founders” (to use TK’s preferred, cultlike term) who became obscenely wealthy legends.
thecinemaholic.com

Super Pumped Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ follows the tumultuous early days of the transport company Uber and its high-energy and controversial CEO Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Episode 1 of the Showtime anthology series introduces us to the protagonist as he tries to make inroads into the highly protected transport industry while grappling with the constant pressure to grow the company.
Daily Beast

In ‘Super Pumped,’ Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is the Tech Douchebro of Your Nightmares

Travis Kalanick is not Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk, and that’s confirmed by the fact that the average American likely doesn’t know his name. Nonetheless, the co-founder and former CEO of Uber certainly fancied himself as a similar paradigm-shifting “disruptor,” and his desire to transform the world—and make himself a veritable “God”—is the subject of Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, an eight-part Showtime drama (Feb. 27) about Kalanick’s efforts to launch and grow the ride-sharing service, and his eventual downfall due to a litany of sexual harassment complaints, and accusations that he ignored them while fostering a corporate culture of bro-ish sexism and ruthlessness. Adapted from New York Times journalist Mike Isaac’s book of the same name, it’s a damning indictment of Silicon Valley douchebaggery—even though it also feels straightforward and familiar.
The Verge

Super Pumped is a bumpy Uber ride that gets lost on its way to being interesting

Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is just one of the many dramatizations of major Silicon Valley downfalls that have made headlines in recent years. But unlike Hulu’s adaptation of The Dropout or Apple’s forthcoming WeWork series, which both focus on the creators of services that have largely fallen out of the public’s favor, Super Pumped revolves around a product many people watching the series still use despite the high-profile scandals associated with it.
TVGuide.com

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Review: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Fully Commits in This Silicon Valley Version of Billions

The Showtime series charts the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. The Social Network, director David Fincher's epochal 2010 movie about the founding of Facebook, begins and ends with Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg) confronting the fact that he might be an asshole. With all these years of hindsight and over a decade of even worse acts of malfeasance and negligence from the company now known as Meta, the movie's judgment of Zuck is pretty quaint; if you look at the list of controversial things his company has done, "asshole" is a pretty mild epithet for him.
EW.com

Super Pumped bosses explain why they got Quentin Tarantino to narrate the show

Turns out, Super Pumped and Pulp Fiction have more than one cast member in common. Sharp-eared viewers of the new Showtime series — which will feature Uma Thurman as Ariana Huffington in the coming weeks — may have noticed the voice of one Quentin Tarantino on the drama's premiere episode Sunday. Tarantino's voice-over narration reoccurs throughout the season, providing commentary on the show's events and characters in a typically profane and irreverent fashion. ("Let me English this s--- up for those of you too trusting of a smiling face to get the actual f---in' drift," his first line begins.)
UPI News

Joseph Gordon-Levitt: 'Super Pumped' shows Uber's unethical practices

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Joseph Gordon-Levitt said Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, premiering Sunday on Showtime, highlights an ethical flaw in American business practices. The 41-year-old Gordon-Levitt plays Uber founder Travis Kalanick in the series. "If your company achieves profitability and is doing pretty good, you won't...
Collider

Joseph Gordon-Levitt on ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber,’ How He Got Ready to Play Travis Kalanick, and Working with Uma Thurman

From creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions) and based on a true story, the Showtime series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber follows Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who started one of Silicon Valley’s most successful companies in Uber, but who was also ultimately kicked out of his own boardroom. The upstart transportation company rocked the business world as Travis’ win-at-all-costs approach fueled its meteoric rise into a multi-billion dollar machine while also being responsible for its downfall.
Primetimer

With "hot" actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt as its star, Super Pumped is glorifying former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

"Gordon-Levitt is the latest acclaimed actor to portray an infamous businessperson in a Hollywood drama," says Alison Griswold. "He’ll soon be joined by Amanda Seyfried as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s miniseries The Dropout, and Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann and his partner, Rebekah, in Apple’s limited series WeCrashed. Before this recent spate of real-life tech dramas, there was Damian Lewis as billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod in Billions, a character partly modeled on SAC Capital founder Steve Cohen; Ryan Gosling in The Big Short as Deutsche Bank salesman Jared Vennett, based on Deutsche trader Greg Lippmann, who profited on the collapse of the housing market; Justin Timberlake as serial entrepreneur Sean Parker in The Social Network; and, of course, Leonardo DiCaprio as profane and corrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated biopic The Wolf of Wall Street. There is a broader debate to be had about whether these productions irresponsibly glamorize white-collar crime, but I have a narrower objection: The actors who play the chief bad actors in these stories are always hot, even when their real-life counterparts are not. This sends exactly the wrong message on a level even more fundamental than turning corporate scheming into zippy entertainment. When we rechristen Kalanick as Gordon-Levitt, Belfort as DiCaprio, and Lewis as Cohen, we prove that bad behavior pays in more ways than one. The subtext is clear: if your actions are extreme and absurd enough, they are also great material. You can sell life rights! Write a book! Go on the conference circuit telling your tale! As long as you don’t end up in prison—or, actually, even if you do—a good script and a hot actor can not only help to launder your reputation, but manifest a cooler, sexier you. Becoming famous by way of an attractive Hollywood face is a special kind of reward."
WNYC

Hasan Minhaj's 'The King's Jester,' Art Show from Suchitra Mattai, 2022 Debuts: 'The Violin Conspiracy,' Joseph Gordon-Levitt on 'Super Pumped,' The Uber Story

For the past couple of months, comedian and host Hasan Minhaj has been on the road, performing his live comedy show, "The King's Jester," on tour around the United States. This is his first one-man show after his Peabody award-winning show, "Homecoming King." From February 25 to 27, Minhaj will be in New York at Radio City Music Hall for five performances, and he joins us to talk about the show as well as other projects he's got going on.
TVLine

Super Pumped Has a Moment Straight Outta The Social Network — Grade the Battle for Uber Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Remember that scene in The Social Network where Sean Parker has an epiphany about The Facebook? “Drop the ‘The,”” he advises future Metaverse lord Mark Zuckerberg. “Just ‘Facebook.’” A near-identical moment occurs in the first episode of Showtime’s Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which premiered Sunday. UberCab CEO Travis Kalanick (played here by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is trying to figure out how his fledgling startup is going to avoid paying fines handed down by the city’s transit commission. That’s when future Chief Business Officer Emil Michael, who Kalanick has just met for the first time,...
Startland News

