GORDON, Ga. — Gordon police are looking for two men that they believe broke into a home and a church, and then tried to break into another church. "The pastor of Shiloh Church, Pastor Mack, he called and said he had a video of two males trying to kick in the back door. Evidently, the alarm went off on the inside. Once the alarm went off, you could see them run," stated Gordon Police Chief Mike Hall.

GORDON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO