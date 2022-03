Nebraska shared some sad news this weekend. Former Husker basketball player Dylan Talley passed away. He was 32 years old. Considered one of the top JUCO players at Blinn College in Texas, Talley joined Nebraska in 2011 as a junior. He picked the Huskers over LSU, Gonzaga, Colorado, Tennessee, USC and Seton Hall. With the Huskers, Talley played in 58 games, starting 34. Talley was the Big Ten’s leading reserve scorer for the 2011-12 season with 8.9 points per game. He was a co-captain for the 2012-13 season, ranking No. 10 in the B1G in scoring per game (13.7 ppg) and No. 3 in the conference in minutes per game (35.5 mpg).

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO