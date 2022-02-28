ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Body found in Decatur

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say a body was recovered last week near 9th Avenue SE.

Police say they responded to reports of a body found in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue SE on February 23, 2022. Upon arrival, they found the body of 28-year-old Corey Parker. No foul play is suspected in Parker’s death, according to Decatur Police.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department say an investigation is underway, and they are waiting on the return of a toxicology report.

