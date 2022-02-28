535878_6_.jpg

Now that prices have risen so dramatically, people are asking me about capital gains taxes again. There are a lot of myths out there on this topic. The most common myth is that you have to buy another home of equal or greater value in order to avoid paying capital gains taxes. The second is that you must be at least 55 in order to avoid capital gains tax. The third myth is that your capital gains tax will be figured on your equity (sales price minus mortgage balance). None of these are true. Some of them WERE true prior to May 7, 1997, before the tax law changed.

