ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

535878_6_.jpg

The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Department of Interior Had No Receipts For $155,575 in Credit Card...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

570382_6_.jpg

Since I retired from managing one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, I have dedicated my time and invested in several issues that are critical to our country’s future, including education, immigration reform, and climate change. I’m a charter school founder, the co-chairman of the American Business Immigration Coalition, and a board member of the Alliance for Market Solutions. I deeply believe that we, as a society and as a democracy, have an obligation to address these issues.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

570098_6_.jpg

New York City’s Debt Amounts to $71,400 Per Taxpayer. New York City is in trouble. A new report by Truth In Accounting, a nonpartisan nonprofit that specializes in government transparency, shows that New York City has $204.4 billion in debt—$71,400 per taxpayer. This means that each taxpayer would have to pay $71,400 in future taxes without receiving any related services or benefits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Press

544880_6_.jpg

Student Loan Repayments Resume in May. But Who’s Paying?. President Biden says that student loan payments, which federal officials paused during the pandemic, will resume in May. With little more than two months to go, however, his administration is doing everything it can to make the process of meeting this deadline look impossible – both for students and the Department of Education.
COLLEGES
The Press

CAPITAL GAINS QUESTIONS ARE BACK

Now that prices have risen so dramatically, people are asking me about capital gains taxes again. There are a lot of myths out there on this topic. The most common myth is that you have to buy another home of equal or greater value in order to avoid paying capital gains taxes. The second is that you must be at least 55 in order to avoid capital gains tax. The third myth is that your capital gains tax will be figured on your equity (sales price minus mortgage balance). None of these are true. Some of them WERE true prior to May 7, 1997, before the tax law changed.
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpg#Credit Card Purchases#Americans
NBC News

Trump's trade war payments to farmers needed more oversight, watchdog says

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's aid program for farmers hurt by the president's trade war with China should have received stricter oversight to ensure accurate payments, a government watchdog said Thursday. The Market Facilitation Program, launched by the Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, made payments in 2018 and...
POTUS
The Press

570469_6_.jpg

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has been unable to advance a top-down, government takeover of our nation’s health care system, so like-minded California lawmakers attempted a state version that would have ended private health insurance, forced Medicare participants into a new experimental system, and put the government in charge of Californian’s health care. Fortunately for California health care consumers, the proposal—called CalCare—failed to secure enough votes, sending single-payer advocates back to square one.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

569760_6_.jpg

P.J. O'Rourke Taught Me How 'Unfairly' Great American Life Is. Up front, there are many people who knew P.J. O’Rourke much better than I did. Based on that, it’s arguable that a tribute by me isn’t merited. My response is that great people rate tributes from many people. Here’s mine.
POLITICS
The Press

570040_6_.jpg

You probably know that George Washington was America’s first president, but do you know about his enduring impact on people around the world? I did not until I visited Hainan, China in 2007.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Victoria Advocate

528020_6_.jpg

Where have all the lockdowns gone? Despite a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases, America’s governors are refusing to issue stay-at-home orders, business closures and other draconian measures popular in the pandemic’s first year. Elected leaders are instead relying on recommendations, not coercion, and no wonder: Lockdowns have been proven to be a failed policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Press

570812_6_.jpg

As a nation, the United States is awash in a sea of troubles: residual strands of the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, authoritarian provocation in international relations, ballooning debt, a chaotic southern border, and rising violent crime, to name a few. Yet, a dangerous and pervasive undercurrent underlies all these challenges, frustrating our ability to address them coherently. Extremist polarization has undermined our ability to locate a governing center and move forward as a nation. Several factors have helped to produce and prolong this polarization, including long-standing institutional changes, often starting as well-meaning progressive reforms but yielding pernicious unintended consequences – the over-popularization of the presidential nominating system, campaign finance reform, for starters. The strains in our social and political fabric caused by the pandemic, by reactions to the death of George Floyd, and by the bitter election of 2020 have also helped to weaken tolerance and respectful discourse.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Unemployment benefits in California, how to qualify

Many Americans benefitted from unemployment benefits throughout the pandemic, and like most states, California has a process as well. While most states have an unemployment process, rules and what you earned before applying differ between states. When you apply for benefits, you must meet all criteria first. Are benefits taxed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Press

560760_6_.jpg

Media Thinks It's Time for Governors to End School Mask Mandates — If They're Democrats. Last week, a number of Democratic governors in states like New Jersey, Connecticut, and Oregon announced they’d be joining the 30-odd states that had already ended school mask mandates. They were greeted by measured, upbeat news stories that credited them with a thoughtful recognition that COVID has become endemic.
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

541873_6_.jpg

Biden Must Reclaim Democrats' Discarded Mantle of Education Reform in State of the Union Address. President Biden’s ambitious policy agenda for Building Back Better is missing a key element – bringing America’s outdated public school bureaucracies into the 21st Century. As the politics of education heats up around the country, he needs to fill the vacuum for a progressive vision for modernizing public schools.
EDUCATION
Wyoming News

SPL_Cannabistactics_cover_2022.jpg

Despite Pennsylvania’s outlier status and the high stakes for people seeking treatment, state regulators do little to ensure cannabis dispensaries are making accurate medical claims online.
HEALTH
Victoria Advocate

545203_6_.jpg

Secure Michigan's Vote for Fair and Honest Elections. When discussing election reforms it is important to remember the difference between a ballot and a vote. A ballot is a piece of paper with ovals, while a vote is completed by a person lawfully entitled to cast a ballot. Every illegally cast ballot disenfranchises a citizen who cast a lawful vote.
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest and Lowest Property Taxes

Property taxes are the lifeblood of local governments and municipalities across the United States, accounting for over 70% of all local tax revenue. Property taxes – such as taxes levied on homeowners and landowners – go to fund schools, parks, roads, and other public works and services. While states typically impose a minimum property tax, […]
INCOME TAX
Victoria Advocate

563294_6_.jpg

Why Is Sen. Warren Trying to Get Hearing Aids to Go One Louder?. Evaluated as “painful” by experts at Purdue University, 120 decibels is somewhere between a jet taking off from an aircraft carrier and Metallica in 1991. This is the kind of sound volume against people protect their ears, not something they try to hear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Patty-Durand.jpg

ATLANTA – Republicans in the Georgia Senate approved new district boundaries for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) Thursday over objections from minority Democrats. The new map, which now heads to the state House of Representatives, would move 41 of 159 counties from one commission district to another. The changes were necessary to reflect population […]
GEORGIA STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Plant-Vogtle-construction.jpg

ATLANTA – Allowing Georgia Power to finance the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion and other large projects through ratepayer-backed bonds could save customers hundreds of millions of dollars, supporters told a state Senate committee Tuesday. But an executive with the Atlanta-based utility said such securitized bonds are risky and are typically reserved only for unexpected costs. […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy