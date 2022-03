Governor Kim Reynolds: Defender of Freedom and Conservatism. “This campaign is more than a contest between two men. It is more than a contest between two parties. It is a contest between two philosophies of government,” stated Herbert Hoover in describing his differences with his 1932 opponent, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, just as with President Hoover, offered a different philosophy of government during her televised response to President Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address. Reynolds offered a clear conservative policy contrast to Biden’s progressive liberalism. On the national stage the governor shared Iowa’s story of how conservative values protect and advance both freedom and economic liberty.

