Star Trek: Picard season 2 will be beaming up for streaming on March 3 and Paramount Plus is probably going to be your best bet if you want to watch. The anticipated return of the popular series centered on the legendary Star Fleet captain is almost here and you can watch the trailer above. Season one saw Jean-Luc Picard's consciousness downloaded into a synthetic body, giving him a fresh lease on life. After this, adventure and drama follows meaning the series was well received by both fans and critics.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO