Lafayette, IN

Tippecanoe Mall in Lafayette is getting a Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park

By Noe Padilla, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Last week, eagle-eyed mall shoppers may have noticed workers cleaning out the old Sears location at the Tippecanoe Mall.

What could be going in there?

On Monday, the Tippecanoe Mall announced that Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park will move this summer into the vacated Sears location.

“Malibu Jack’s is a massive Indoor Theme Park that features bowling lanes with premium seating and big-screen TVs, go-karts, motion theater rides, a tropical-themed miniature golf course, laser tag, sprawling arcade, All-Star basketball shootout and bumper cars,” according to the press release.

The Malibu Jack’s Lafayette location will feature amusement park rides, including the “Twist N Shout” Spinning Roller Coaster and the “Wipeout” Centrifugal Force Ride. And for families with kids, Malibu Jack’s will be bringing a 10,000-squar-foot “Bounce Beach” kids' playground, which will have slides, tunnels and climbing opportunities inside for children to enjoy.

“Malibu Jack’s is all about clean, safe, fun for everyone,” said Steve Hatton, the president of Malibu Jack’s. “We draw customers from hours away and love seeing businesses around ours succeed and thrive when we open our doors.”

About Malibu Jack's

Malibu Jack’s was founded in 2013 in Lexington, Ky., and has three locations in Kentucky. The Lafayette location will be the company’s fourth location and it will be approximately around 116,000 square feet in size.

“We’re thrilled to bring this family-friendly venue to Lafayette and Tippecanoe Mall. This is the first Malibu Jack’s in the state of Indiana, and we are thrilled the theme park wanted to bring this dining and entertainment concept to Tippecanoe Mall,” said Megan Earnest, Tippecanoe Mall General Manager.

The new location will bring over 100 jobs to Lafayette and is hiring new team members now. Those interested in applying that can visit malibujacks.applytojob.com/apply.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

