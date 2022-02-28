ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Women’s Basketball ranked No. 6 going into postseason in AP Poll

By Aileen Hnatiuk
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, LA. – LSU (25-4, 13-3 SEC) will enter postseason play as the No. 6 team inside the AP Poll.

The Tigers have had an exceptional turnaround in the first year under Hall of Fame Coach Kim Mulkey. After winning nine games a year ago LSU increased its win total by 16 this season. The Tigers were picked in the preseason to finish No. 8 in the SEC, but LSU went 13-3 in conference play to go to Nashville as the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

As one of the Top-4 seeds at the SEC Tournament, LSU earned a double-bye and will not play until Friday in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. CT inside Bridgestone Arena in a game that will air on the SEC Network. The Tigers will play the winner of Mississippi State and Kentucky which is scheduled for Thursday evening.

It is likely that no matter what happens later this week at the SEC Tournament that LSU will host first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament inside the PMAC as one of the Top-16 seeds in the field. The last time LSU hosted NCAA Tournament games was in 2014. The Tigers were a No. 7 seed that year, but to find the last time LSU was one of the Top-16 seeds one would have to go back to 2008 when LSU was the No. 2 seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

This year also marks the first time since that same 2007-08 season that the Tigers have won 25 games in the regular season. With six wins over teams ranked in the AP Poll, LSU has surged into the Top-10 this year. This marks the 13 th consecutive week LSU has appeared in the AP Poll and the second straight week the Tigers are in the Top-10. The last time LSU entered postseason play ranked inside the Top-10 was 2007-08.

AP Poll – February 28, 2022

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 South Carolina (27-1) 1 Southeastern Women 750 (30)
2 Stanford (25-3) 2 Pacific 12 Women 719
3 North Carolina State (26-3) 3 Atlantic Coast Women 687
4 Louisville (25-3) 4 Atlantic Coast Women 659
5 Baylor (23-5) 5 Big 12 Women 626
6 LSU (25-4) 8 Southeastern Women 567
7 Connecticut (22-5) 7 Big East Women 555
8 Iowa State (24-4) 9 Big 12 Women 527
9 Texas (21-6) 11 Big 12 Women 510
10 Michigan (22-5) 6 Big Ten Women 492
11 Maryland (21-7) 13 Big Ten Women 460
12 Iowa (20-7) 21 Big Ten Women 395
13 Ohio State (22-5) 17 Big Ten Women 329
14 Indiana (19-7) 10 Big Ten Women 327
14 Arizona (20-6) 12 Pacific 12 Women 327
16 North Carolina (23-5) 18 Atlantic Coast Women 300
17 BYU (25-2) 19 West Coast Women 258
18 Tennessee (22-7) 16 Southeastern Women 245
19 Oklahoma (22-6) 20 Big 12 Women 244
20 Notre Dame (21-7) 14 Atlantic Coast Women 224
21 Virginia Tech (21-8) 23 Atlantic Coast Women 113
22 Florida Gulf Coast (26-2) 24 Atlantic Sun Women 103
23 Florida (20-9) 15 Southeastern Women 89
24 Georgia (20-8) 25 Southeastern Women 51
25 Georgia Tech (20-9) 22 Atlantic Coast Women 50
26 Princeton (20-4) Ivy Women 32

Others receiving votes:

UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Oregon 13, Washington State 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas State 3, Ole Miss 2, Kansas 1, South Dakota State 1

(LSU Athletics Media Release)

