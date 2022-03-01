Gainesville man convicted of raping woman after threatening her with knife gets 35 years in prison

Manuel Figueroa Ruiz

A Gainesville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday for raping a woman in 2020 after he threatened her with a knife, according to court documents.

Manuel Figueroa Ruiz, 44, was found guilty by a Hall County jury on charges of rape and aggravated assault. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sentenced Ruiz to 35 years followed by life on probation.

Ruiz was charged with rape, three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and hindering an emergency telephone call from a Feb. 20, 2020, incident in Gainesville.

The jury acquitted Ruiz on one count of aggravated assault and on hindering the emergency telephone call.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Ruiz and the victim, who were previously acquainted, had an argument, and Ruiz wanted to have sex with her.

Van said the victim “did not want to but she was afraid Ruiz would hurt her,” and Ruiz forced himself on her.

According to the indictment, Ruiz brandished a knife and put his arm around her neck.

Van said there was a language barrier during the initial report, which required follow-up investigation.

In addition to random drug and alcohol screens, Ruiz will face the sex offender conditions of probation.

Defense attorney Jake Shapiro declined to comment.