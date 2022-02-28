Investigator says connection between Sweeney case suspects found out later

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Struthers police captain testified Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that his investigation into the death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney did not stop after the initial suspect in the case was indicted by a grand jury.

Capt. Matt Haus testified in front of Judge Anthony D’Apolito that after the first indictment of Kimonie Bryant, 26, for the Sept. 21, 2020, shooting that also wounded four others that he talked to two other witnesses who told how Bryant and a second suspect, 18-year-old Brandon Crump, were connected and that Bryant drove Crump to and from the Perry Street home of Sweeney’s mother, where the shootings took place.

After that Oct. 1, 2020, indictment of Bryant, a witness who was interviewed a few days later “filled us in with information that Mr. Bryant told him shortly after the homicide, the planning and what took place the following morning,” Haus testified.

Prosecutors said Sweeney was killed during a robbery in which the suspects were looking for money that the boyfriend of Sweeney’s mother, Yarnell Green, had received from a stimulus check. Bryant was arrested the day of the shootings and has been in custody since then.

A superseding indictment in March of 2021 also charged Crump and a third person, Andre McCoy, 21, with Sweeney’s death. However, an additional count of conspiracy was added for Bryant. His attorneys, Lynn Maro and John Juhasz, asked Judge D’Apolito to dismiss that count against their client, saying in a previous motion that the count was added after the original grand jury indictment in October 2020 and was past the speedy trial deadline in the case.

If convicted, Bryant could face the death penalty. Crump also was indicted on death penalty specifications, but he is ineligible for the death penalty because he was a juvenile when Sweeney was killed.

McCoy, who was shot in the head in the same shooting and was near death at one point, has eluded authorities ever since his treatment was ended.

The hearing into whether the conspiracy charge should be dropped began Feb. 16 and had to be continued until Monday. Prosecutors contend that new evidence was collected after Bryant’s initial indictment, which led to the conspiracy charge.

Haus said one of the stumbling blocks in the investigation early on was that Crump was either known by a street name or a different name. His role in the investigation did not become clear until after the initial indictment against Bryant when detectives interviewed two witnesses, one of whom was in jail, who were able to tell them who Crump was.

Struthers investigators also consulted with Youngstown police Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, a homicide investigator who is now a patrol supervisor. Lambert once headed up gang investigations and still has excellent sources. He was able to determine who Crump was based on the street name.

Haus also said that shell casings collected from the crime scene where Sweeney was killed matched a shooting on Ravenwood Avenue in Youngstown that Lambert said police thought Crump was involved in.

Police were also looking to get a search warrant on a car they believed was involved so they could examine the car’s “black box,” or GPS data, Haus testified. He did not say if the warrant was ever served or what kind of data investigators found, if any.

Haus said investigators had no idea until after the initial indictment that Bryant had been the driver during the crime, and they had also heard from another witness about a prior incident that Crump and Bryant had been involved in that showed investigators the two had a connection.

Judge D’Apolito is expected to make a ruling at a later date.

A trial date has not been set yet because prosecutors are awaiting the results of DNA tests to determine if Bryant or Crump should be tried first

