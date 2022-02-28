Billie Eilish & FINNEAS taking part in virtual event celebrating Best Original Song Oscar nom

Disney has just released the original song "Nobody Like U" for their upcoming film Turning Red along with a new lyric video that gives us a glimpse into the new movie. The new song, "Nobody Like U", was written by sibling musical duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (professionally stylized as FINNEAS) and features a very early 2000s boy-band sound. The song is one of three original songs by the pair to be featured on the film's soundtrack. The other two tracks are called “1 True Love" and “U Know What’s Up”. The songs, written by the real O'Connell and Eilish, are performed by the fictional boy-band 4*Town. The voices behind the fictional boy band are Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z. The soundtrack also features an original score by the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who previously worked on the blockbuster Black Panther film and the hit Disney+ seriesThe Mandalorian.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO