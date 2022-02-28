ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish & FINNEAS taking part in virtual event celebrating Best Original Song Oscar nom

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish and FINNEAS will discuss their nomination for this year’s Best Original Song Oscar during a virtual event hosted by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. You...

q106fm.com

NPR

2022 Oscars Guide: Original Songs

This year's Academy Award nominees for original song are a mix of old and new. Songs by Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lin-Manuel Miranda are squaring off against tunes by boomer mainstays Van Morrison and Diane Warren. They're all emotional songs, which is no surprise, though some are more anthemic than others. But whichever original song takes home the Academy Award this year, it stands to make some kind of Oscars history — including a possible EGOT.
MUSIC
SFGate

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Nile Rodgers
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
iheart.com

Billie Eilish And Finneas Write New Song For Upcoming Disney Film

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are back at it, this time with a new song for an upcoming Disney and Pixar film. The brother-sister duo have written a track called "Nobody Like U" for the new Disney+ movie Turning Red, which will be available to stream next month. Not only is their song featured in the film, but FINNEAS voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the track, per Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, "1 True Love" and "U Know What's Up."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Billie Eilish Looks Unrecognisable In Latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Virtual Event#Nom#Abc Audio#Shof#Oscar
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Collider

‘Turning Red’: Disney Releases Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’s Movie Single “Nobody Like U”

Disney has just released the original song "Nobody Like U" for their upcoming film Turning Red along with a new lyric video that gives us a glimpse into the new movie. The new song, "Nobody Like U", was written by sibling musical duo Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (professionally stylized as FINNEAS) and features a very early 2000s boy-band sound. The song is one of three original songs by the pair to be featured on the film's soundtrack. The other two tracks are called “1 True Love" and “U Know What’s Up”. The songs, written by the real O'Connell and Eilish, are performed by the fictional boy-band 4*Town. The voices behind the fictional boy band are Jordan Fisher as Robaire, Finneas O’Connell as Jesse, Topher Ngo as Aaron T., Grayson Villanueva as Tae Young, and Josh Levi as Aaron Z. The soundtrack also features an original score by the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who previously worked on the blockbuster Black Panther film and the hit Disney+ seriesThe Mandalorian.
MOVIES

