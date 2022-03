Patio season is fast approaching, and one of the most important aspects of the sunniest time of the year is properly outfitting your outdoor space. If you have the luxury of some extra room, you're going to want to utilize your space to the best of your ability, and that's why we love a daybed. It's the ultimate in versatile furniture and is a great option if you've got a smaller space, or if you want to round out your patio. Our top pick is the Article Sol Daybed ($999), but keep on reading to shop all our highly vetted pieces.

