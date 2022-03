A South Carolina woman who allegedly told police she witnessed her boyfriend shoot himself now stands indicted for allegedly murdering the teenager. A grand jury handed up an indictment against Cassandra Escobar, 20, on a single count of murder in the death of Caleb James. Escobar had been dating James when he died in May of last year from what she claimed at the time was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. That report states that Escobar told deputies that James “was playing with his gun and accidentally shot himself” when they arrived on the scene. James was only 18 when he died.

13 DAYS AGO