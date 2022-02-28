ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Registration Open for the 2022 Evansville Police Foundation SWAT Challenge

By Ryan O'Bryan
The Evansville Police Foundation's annual SWAT Challenge is back this spring with a few new obstacles to challenge even the most in-shape participants. The annual 5K features a course that begins at the Four Freedoms Monument and ends just past the Korean War Memorial down the street along the Evansville riverfront...

