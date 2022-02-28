IHOP has free pancakes for Pancake Day Tuesday. Plus, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's have deals.

IHOP's National Pancake Day returns Tuesday with free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

After canceling the one-day event last year amid the pandemic and flipping it into a monthlong promotion, the pancake deal is back from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time Tuesday, March 1.

In past years, IHOP has given away free pancakes the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known as Fat Tuesday , Mardi Gras and Shrove Tuesday.

“For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free Short Stack together under IHOP's blue roof,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

FAT TUESDAY: What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating donuts?

The free pancake fest also continues to be an annual fundraiser and this year, IHOP has been accepting donations since Feb. 1 in its first "Month of Giving" for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The International House of Pancakes, which shortened its name to its initials years ago, said it has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

This year, it is encouraging consumers to donate in restaurants on their checks by rounding up to the nearest dollar with the change going to the charity, through purchasing wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation or by adding a donation while ordering online.

Free IHOP pancakes for Pancake Day

IHOP's offer is dine-in only and there's a limit of one free short stack per person. Check to make sure your location is participating before heading out and hours may also vary.

Learn more at Ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day . Donations can also be made directly to IHOP's charity partners at the link.

IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day 2022 on March 1. IHOP

More Pancake Day 2022 deals

The following are available at participating locations nationwide Tuesday unless otherwise stated. Some deals may require a mobile app, and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location.

McDonald’s deals and free food offers

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that you'll get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards . Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

FORMULA RECALL: Baby formula recall expands to include Similac PM after another baby dies of Cronobacter

MARDI GRAS: Celebrating Mardi Gras? Here's how the locals do it

Taco Bell BOGO taco deal Tuesday

Taco Bell has a buy-one-get-one free deal on Crunchy Tacos every Tuesday now through March 29 with its app.

For a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members also get an offer for a free Doritos Locos Taco when signing up at Tacobell.com/rewards or on the app.

Plus, Taco Bell is offering a Taco Lover's Pass for $10 a month. With the pass that you buy on the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get 30 days of tacos at participating locations across the country. Pass prices vary by location and there's a choice of seven tacos each day.

Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass lets subscribers get one taco a day for 30 days. Taco Bell

Wendy’s March Madness deals

Wendy’s has several deals on its mobile app for a limited time. The chain says it is the “Official Breakfast” and the “Official Hamburger” of March Madness.

Deals include:

$1 Dave’s Single: Starting Feb. 28 and through April 10, Wendy’s will have singles for $1 when ordered in the app. The deal will refresh daily.

Half-off breakfast: Get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordered in the app through March 31. The deal refreshes daily.

$1 Dave’s Single: Starting Feb. 28 and through April 10, Wendy’s will have singles for $1 via mobile order on the app. The deal will refresh daily.

Starting Feb. 28 and through April 10, Wendy’s will have singles for $1 via mobile order on the app. The deal will refresh daily. Half-off breakfast: Get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordered in the app with mobile order through March 31. The deal refreshes daily.

Get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordered in the app with mobile order through March 31. The deal refreshes daily. $3 off orders of $15 or more: Get $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy’s app through April 10. The deal will be refreshed daily.

Get $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy’s app through April 10. The deal will be refreshed daily. BOGO $1 premium chicken sandwich: This deal will refresh weekly. Buy one premium chicken sandwich and get a second for $1 through April 10 with a mobile offer.

PROTECT YOUR HOME: Leaving town? Here's how the experts say to protect your home

Domino's deal: $3 discount for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 tip if you pick up your pizza instead of choosing delivery for online orders.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Applebee’s boneless wing deal, $5 Saintly Sips

For a limited time, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has a wing deal . Purchase any Handcrafted Burger and add a plate of five Boneless Wings for $1.

The chain also has $5 Saintly Sips including the Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IHOP has free pancakes for Pancake Day Tuesday. Plus, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's have deals.