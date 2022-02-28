ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP has free pancakes for Pancake Day Tuesday. Plus, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's have deals.

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

IHOP's National Pancake Day returns Tuesday with free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

After canceling the one-day event last year amid the pandemic and flipping it into a monthlong promotion, the pancake deal is back from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time Tuesday, March 1.

In past years, IHOP has given away free pancakes the day before Ash Wednesday, which is known as Fat Tuesday , Mardi Gras and Shrove Tuesday.

“For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free Short Stack together under IHOP's blue roof,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

FAT TUESDAY: What is Fastnacht Day or Fat Tuesday and why are people eating donuts?

The free pancake fest also continues to be an annual fundraiser and this year, IHOP has been accepting donations since Feb. 1 in its first "Month of Giving" for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The International House of Pancakes, which shortened its name to its initials years ago, said it has raised more than $30 million for its charity partners since its first National Pancake Day in 2006.

This year, it is encouraging consumers to donate in restaurants on their checks by rounding up to the nearest dollar with the change going to the charity, through purchasing wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation or by adding a donation while ordering online.

Free IHOP pancakes for Pancake Day

IHOP's offer is dine-in only and there's a limit of one free short stack per person. Check to make sure your location is participating before heading out and hours may also vary.

Learn more at Ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day . Donations can also be made directly to IHOP's charity partners at the link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dj5pn_0eRcbQsf00
IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day 2022 on March 1. IHOP

More Pancake Day 2022 deals

The following are available at participating locations nationwide Tuesday unless otherwise stated. Some deals may require a mobile app, and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location.

McDonald’s deals and free food offers

McDonald's has several ongoing deals on its app and with the MyMcDonald's Rewards program. Offers and daily deals can vary by account and region.

Don't have the app? McDonald's says on its website that you'll get a free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets when you download the app and join MyMcDonald’s Rewards . Then after your first purchase, you get the choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger for free.

FORMULA RECALL: Baby formula recall expands to include Similac PM after another baby dies of Cronobacter

MARDI GRAS: Celebrating Mardi Gras? Here's how the locals do it

Taco Bell BOGO taco deal Tuesday

Taco Bell has a buy-one-get-one free deal on Crunchy Tacos every Tuesday now through March 29 with its app.

For a limited time, new Taco Bell Rewards members also get an offer for a free Doritos Locos Taco when signing up at Tacobell.com/rewards or on the app.

Plus, Taco Bell is offering a Taco Lover's Pass for $10 a month. With the pass that you buy on the fast-food chain’s mobile app, get 30 days of tacos at participating locations across the country. Pass prices vary by location and there's a choice of seven tacos each day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGph5_0eRcbQsf00
Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass lets subscribers get one taco a day for 30 days. Taco Bell

Wendy’s March Madness deals

Wendy’s has several deals on its mobile app for a limited time. The chain says it is the “Official Breakfast” and the “Official Hamburger” of March Madness.

Deals include:

$1 Dave’s Single: Starting Feb. 28 and through April 10, Wendy’s will have singles for $1 when ordered in the app. The deal will refresh daily.

Half-off breakfast: Get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordered in the app through March 31.  The deal refreshes daily.

  • $1 Dave’s Single: Starting Feb. 28 and through April 10, Wendy’s will have singles for $1 via mobile order on the app. The deal will refresh daily.
  • Half-off breakfast: Get half off your entire Wendy’s breakfast purchase when ordered in the app with mobile order through March 31.  The deal refreshes daily.
  • $3 off orders of $15 or more: Get $3 off any order of $15 or more through the Wendy’s app through April 10. The deal will be refreshed daily.
  • BOGO $1 premium chicken sandwich: This deal will refresh weekly. Buy one premium chicken sandwich and get a second for $1 through April 10 with a mobile offer.

PROTECT YOUR HOME: Leaving town? Here's how the experts say to protect your home

Domino's deal: $3 discount for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 tip if you pick up your pizza instead of choosing delivery for online orders.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Applebee’s boneless wing deal, $5 Saintly Sips

For a limited time, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar has a wing deal . Purchase any Handcrafted Burger and add a plate of five Boneless Wings for $1.

The chain also has $5 Saintly Sips including the Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IHOP has free pancakes for Pancake Day Tuesday. Plus, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Wendy's have deals.

Comments / 95

SavedByGrace
4d ago

if you're going to walk-in and order free cakes with a water, HAVE THE DECENCY TO TIP YOUR WAITRESS , THEY WOULD LIKE TO FEED THEIR CHILDREN TOO

Reply(15)
74
Joseph Twiggs
4d ago

They have to come up with some type of gimmick because fast food is getting too expensive… might as well eat healthy food for the prices they are charging.

Reply(1)
25
GermanCat21?
4d ago

I can make my own FREE pancakes right here at home. and mine are better, they're " Kruzteaz" blueberrybest ever! 🌟🌟🌟

Reply(10)
15
Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Stopped Serving Heinz Ketchup

You head to your local McDonald's on your lunch break and order a cheeseburger, some fries, and a Coke. Before you dig into the piping hot fries that McDonald's is so famous for, you tear open those little packets of ketchup, and, after getting your fingers sufficiently smelling like ketchup, you squeeze out enough of that tangy tomato condiment to dunk your fries into. As you sit there, munching away, you notice that the ketchup packets are labeled "Fancy Ketchup." "Fancy Ketchup?" you wonder to yourself. "What, does McDonald's have their own private ketchup brand or something?"
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Taco Day#Ihop#Tacos#Pancake Day#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Free Ihop
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Burger King Is So Cheap

Founded way back in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, Burger King released its most famous menu item, the Whopper, at just 37 cents four years later (via Business Insider). Today, the fast food giant serves 11 million customers at around 18,500 restaurants across the globe and is the second largest hamburger chain in the world after McDonalds (via Burger King). Releasing a plethora of new menu items each year, the franchise recently changed course and now markets its products as high-quality and preservative-free. In fact, Burger King has recently banned 120 ingredients from their items (via Men's Health).
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is bringing his fried chicken restaurant to downtown.Alex Haney/Unsplash. Fried chicken sandwiches are having a moment. These sandwiches have exploded in popularity over the last several years, with several major burger chains going head to head with the quality of their chicken sandwiches. Possibly the only thing bigger than fried chicken is NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (aka Shaq). So when Shaq and fried chicken come together, it’s going to be something big.
PHOENIX, AZ
bizjournals

Local barbecue favorite closing after three decades in business

After 31 years of smoking and slicing meat, the owners of Willard's BBQ Junction said it will be closing its doors at the end of this week. In a post on Facebook, owner James Willard said difficulty in finding staff and rising costs contributed to the decision to close. "Since...
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

Taco Bell has 3 new menu items

Get excited because Taco Bell has some great news. Do you like the new Doritos flavor, Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch? Well, now you can get it at the fast-food chain. Taco Bell will be officially adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to the menu on Feb. 10.
RESTAURANTS
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart: 5 changes you should expect

Walmart is making some big changes. With Walmart having 5,000 locations across the U.S.. They are making changes that will effect everyone’s shopping experience. Walmart is almost everyone’s go to store. With there being so many locations its hard not to find yourself getting lost in one every...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Popular Breakfast Restaurant Opening New Location

Wake up early for your morning pancakes.Joseph Gonzalez/Unsplash. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And for those who enjoy a bit of sweetness in the morning, there’s nothing like well-made pancakes and other goodies during breakfast. To help satisfy those early food cravings, a popular breakfast destination in metro Phoenix is expanding to a third location.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Popculture

McDonald's Pulls New Item From Menu After Running Out Due to High Demand

It took only nine days for McDonald's customers to overwhelm the restaurant for its latest sandwich creation. According to The Daily Mail, the U.K.'s Big Mac Chicken sandwich sold out and was removed from the menu. The sales are likely great news for the chain, but the disappointment is real for customers seeking the creation.
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

404K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy