ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bryce Harper offers his opinion of the MLB lockout in a hilarious Instagram story

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POUJW_0eRcbMaz00

On deadline day for a new collective bargaining agreement in Major League Baseball , Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is already contemplating his next move.

While representatives for the players union and MLB clubs were in Florida trying to reach an 11th-hour agreement , the reigning National League MVP took to Instagram (jokingly, we assume) to indicate what he might be considering if the players continue to be locked out for an extended period of time.

"Aye, @yomiuri.giants you up? Got some time to kill," Harper wrote on his Instagram story — complete with an action photo of him in the uniform of the Japanese Central League team.

The Giants apparently WERE up, because later in the day they responded to Harper's query.

"What's the size of your jersey?" the team asked, adding a laughing emoji.

In the event that Harper wasn't just joking, MLB players would be allowed to play elsewhere if the MLB lockout drags on for an extended period of time.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic located a work stoppage guide handed out to players before the lockout, which included a section confirming that the players union would challenge any attempt to prevent members from playing in Japan, Korea or any other foreign league during a lockout.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bryce Harper offers his opinion of the MLB lockout in a hilarious Instagram story

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mets’ Max Scherzer implies Yankees are part of MLB’s problem amid lockout

Max Scherzer’s debut with the New York Mets remains on hold thanks to the MLB lockout. But the 37-year-old right-hander, who’s one of the more vocal and active members of the MLB players association, was throwing some cheese Tuesday after talks with the owners collapsed and commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

4 Yankees who don’t deserve another season in 2022

Give the New York Yankees credit where it is due: they did a reasonably successful job clearing the dead weight off their 2021 roster ahead of the brand new season that may never come. Did they fill any of the holes they created? Absolutely not! But hey, that’s a May...
MLB
NESN

Ex-NFL Exec Believes Rob Gronkowski Joining This Team Is ‘No-Brainer’

Rob Gronkowski, unlike Tom Brady, has the luxury of hand-picking his next team should he want to prolong his NFL career. Mike Tannenbaum believes the future Hall of Fame tight end should return to where his football journey began: Western New York. A report from The Athletic on Wednesday indicated...
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Ken Rosenthal
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Furious With Report About The Duke Job

With Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career coming to a close at the end of this season, former player and longtime assistant John Scheyer has been selected to take over in 2022. But, according to reports from New York Post writer Ian O’Connor, that wasn’t always the case.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#Mlb Players#Major League Baseball#Phillies#National League Mvp#Japanese#Central League#Giants
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

When Kanye West Compared Himself To LeBron James: "Went From Most Hated To The Champion God Flow, I Guess That's Only A Feeling Me And LeBron Know."

LeBron James has been able to transcend the sport of basketball in a way that only a few before him and after him have been able to do. Entering the NBA a few months after his idol and the NBA’s biggest star Michael Jordan retired, LeBron James immediately ascended to the top of the NBA as the face of the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Clown Russell Westbrook After Reggie Jackson Crossed Him Up So Bad That Russ Had To Trip Him To Stop Him: "Russ Was So Salty."

In yet another disappointing performance, the Los Angeles Lakers lost once again to the LA Clippers. This was the final game of the season series, and the Clippers were able to comfortably complete the season sweep of the Lakers. And one moment from the game has caught the attention of fans, as Westbrook took some unnecessary measures to stop Reggie Jackson.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

404K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy