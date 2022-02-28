Bryce Harper offers his opinion of the MLB lockout in a hilarious Instagram story

On deadline day for a new collective bargaining agreement in Major League Baseball , Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is already contemplating his next move.

While representatives for the players union and MLB clubs were in Florida trying to reach an 11th-hour agreement , the reigning National League MVP took to Instagram (jokingly, we assume) to indicate what he might be considering if the players continue to be locked out for an extended period of time.

"Aye, @yomiuri.giants you up? Got some time to kill," Harper wrote on his Instagram story — complete with an action photo of him in the uniform of the Japanese Central League team.

The Giants apparently WERE up, because later in the day they responded to Harper's query.

"What's the size of your jersey?" the team asked, adding a laughing emoji.

In the event that Harper wasn't just joking, MLB players would be allowed to play elsewhere if the MLB lockout drags on for an extended period of time.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic located a work stoppage guide handed out to players before the lockout, which included a section confirming that the players union would challenge any attempt to prevent members from playing in Japan, Korea or any other foreign league during a lockout.

