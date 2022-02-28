ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zomedica Stock Jumped Today. Is It a Buy?

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) continued its momentum on Monday that began late last week. Shares closed 3.1% higher after soaring as much as 22.9% during the day. Investors were encouraged by the company's announcement of fourth-quarter revenue totaling $4.1 million. The company is set to report its full results on Tuesday but chose to provide its revenue figure a little earlier than scheduled. Is Zomedica a buy after its gain today?

There's certainly some reason for investors to be more optimistic about the company's prospects now than they've been in the past. The veterinary health company didn't have any sales in the prior-year period. During the entire first three quarters of 2021, Zomedica generated revenue of less than $30,000.

The company's acquisition of PulseVet for $70.9 million in October 2021 is already making a big difference. PulseVet accounted for $4 million of Zomedica's $4.1 million in fourth-quarter revenue. Its shock wave therapy is used in treating a wide variety of conditions in animals.

Also, Zomedica reported $73,000 in fourth-quarter sales for its Truforma diagnostics platform used by veterinarians. Although this was only a drop in the bucket compared to the revenue generated by PulseVet, it reflected considerable improvement from Truforma's sales of $22,500 in the third quarter of 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBaEg_0eRcbGId00

Image source: Getty Images.

But we don't know at this point how Zomedica's bottom line looked in the fourth quarter. Without that important piece of information, it's hard to make a strong argument in favor of buying the healthcare stock .

Perhaps Zomedica CEO Larry Heaton will lay out a compelling vision for the company in the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit scheduled for March 8. In the meantime, I think the best course of action with this stock is to remain on the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Jumped Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Digital World Acquisition (...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nysemkt#Zom#Pulsevet#Truforma
Motley Fool

Why Bloomin' Brands Stock Jumped 13% in Early Trading Today

Bloomin' Brands had a strong quarter, coming in above consensus estimates and proving that its business turnaround is on solid ground. Shares of Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), the restaurant operator that owns the Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill chains, rose as much as 13% in the first hour of trading on Friday. The gain came after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings, which clearly pleased investors.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Squarespace stock jump today? Dip buyers rush in on heavy volume

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) shares rose on Friday, as dip-buyers picked up shares of the website building and hosting company one day after a sharp decline. Squarespace shares tacked on nearly 7% to $27.72 as more than 500,000 shares were traded, more than 50% the average daily volume. On Thursday, Squarespace, along...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ingredion Stock: Buy Today Because Inflation Headwinds Are Temporary

Ingredion had a great year in 2021, although the most prominent point the market is paying attention to is the unprecedented level of input cost inflation. Starch and sweetener ingredients maker Ingredion (INGR) took a hit after reporting fourth quarter 2021 earnings results. There are at least two reasons for this stock price drop:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Net Savings Link stock jumps after pact to buy 50% stake in HIVE Strategy

Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) stock is gaining 15% after the blockchain and digital asset company agreed to acquire a 50% stake in cryptocurrency mining company HIVE Strategy LLC, with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) holding the remaining 50%. As part of the deal, NSAV will also acquire a 10% stake in...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Lordstown Motors Stock a Buy After It Tanked Today?

Investors saw more bad than good in today's quarterly financial report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

Investors are focusing on the fintech company's growth potential. The company is in the early stages of tapping into the auto loan market, which is huge. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock surged more than 13% Monday as investors rushed back to the AI-based lending platform operator after months of selling their shares. But are they right to be so optimistic about this tech stock? Indeed they are.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Magnite Stock a Buy Now?

The growth of its connected TV business is decelerating, but brighter days might be ahead if the supply chain headwinds wane. Magnite reiterated its long-term growth targets, and its stock looks cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Alibaba Stock a Buy Now?

Alibaba just posted its slowest quarterly growth since its IPO. Revenue growth is slowing in its commerce and cloud businesses, its margins are declining, and it faces regulatory headwinds. This stock is cheap, but it could remain in the bargain bin. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Target stock jump today? Sales growth and profitability impressed

Target Corporation (TGT +10.4%) rallied on Tuesday after the retailer topped EPS estimates for a quarter full with questions on how much of an impact inflation and supply chains would have on profitability. The outlook from Target also boosted sentiment. Q4 recap: Comparable sales rose 8.9% for Target (NYSE:TGT) on...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

Ocugen's COVID-19 vaccine has a clear path forward now that the FDA has lifted a clinical hold. But approval of Covaxin in two key markets remains uncertain. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The stock jumped in after-hours trading on the news, though it has since dropped.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
167K+
Followers
82K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy