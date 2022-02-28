ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

How you can earn cash for driving your kids to school: Mum reveals the incredible way she earns hundreds of dollars every year

By Alisha Rouse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Australian mum has revealed the ingenious hack which has seen her rake in $433 just for driving her own kids to school.

The little-known scheme is funded by the government, and could help families top up their income - all for something they usually do anyway.

Mother-of-three Francesca McFarlane explained she only expected to receive $100 or so for the scheme, but soon received a bumper cheque for $433.

The accountant, who admitted to being money-savvy, said she stumbled upon the lucrative scheme by accident- and incredibly, it's available in every state to eligible families.

The form took her 'less than ten minutes' to fill in - and now pays for half the cost of her car registration - saving the family hundreds of dollars every year.

'It’s free money that no one knows about. People should know about it and take advantage of it. There’s no reason not to do it.' she told Kidspot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TtntU_0eRcb8K400
Mum-of-three Francesca McFarlane (pictured) made $433 extra every year for her family - all without lifting a finger

The School Transport Assistance Scheme offers subsidies to families with full-time school student children just for them to travel to school - whether by car, bus, train or ferry.

Ms McFarlane, 30, from Cairns, applied online for her three kids, who attend a private school less than 5km from her home.

The children, aged six, eight and ten, live just 3.26km from their school - but the government rules to earn the extra cash dictate you have to live just 3.2km away.

'I put it in thinking that anything I get would be a bonus, maybe $100 maximum,' she explained.

'After I did the form, I forgot about it then it popped up in my bank account a few weeks later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYrRr_0eRcb8K400
The amazing scheme could see hardworking families earn $400 extra every year (pictured, students back at school in Brisbane on May 11)

'Something that only took me ten minutes has paid half my car rego for the year. It’s just brilliant. The whole process was simple and very fast. '

The scheme will rollover as long as Ms McFarlane keeps her details up to date, and remembers to mail back the easy form once a year.

Recently, Francesca was pleasantly surprised again to find a renewal notice in the mail for the upcoming school year - with all her information pre-filled from the original application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIxkX_0eRcb8K400
The School Transport Assistance Scheme paid out $433.20 (pictured) to Ms McFarlane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ84d_0eRcb8K400
Just taking the kids to school each day could prove highly lucrative for parents eligible for the scheme (pictured, school bags at Annandale Public School on May 25)

The School Student Transport Scheme provides eligible school students with free or subsidised travel from home to school.

The scheme includes subsidised travel to and from school in family car in areas where there is no public transport available.

It allows covers free travel to and from home and school on approved metro, train, bus, ferry and light rail services during school term.

Discounted travel on buses between home and school with a School Term Bus Pass is also offered, as is free travel on NSW TrainLink Regional services and long distance coach services for boarding school students.

HOW YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR THE SCHOOL TRANSPORT SCHEME

Queensland: https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/public/school/school-transport-assistance/apply-for-school-transport-assistance?fbclid=IwAR2cllp0apDj9O56E7fHldeCuuYtq0zfWPlvDgzBtcm9kuzexpVO3U-wdBo#apply

New South Wales: https://apps.transport.nsw.gov.au/ssts/#/schoolDriveSubsidy

Victoria: https://www.education.vic.gov.au/school/teachers/transport/Pages/conveyance.aspx

South Australia: https://www.education.sa.gov.au/doc/ed226-application-student-travelling-allowance

Western Australia: https://www.transport.wa.gov.au/aboutus/student-travel-subsidies.asp

Tasmania: https://www.transport.tas.gov.au/public_transport/student_travel

Australian Capital Territory: https://www.transport.act.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0015/1246110/Conveyance-Allowance-Claim-Form-v4.pdf

Northern Territory: https://nt.gov.au/learning/student-financial-help-and-scholarships/financial-help-for-isolated-students/conveyance-subsidy

Comments / 0

