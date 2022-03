Do you like to mix historical facts and libations together? Then I've got a deal for you! Tales & Ales is coming to Downtown Cheyenne. You may be asking yourself, what is Tales & Ales? Well, it's a way to hit up several Downtown Cheyenne Breweries and Bars while also getting a trolley tour in. If you've never had the pleasure of doing a trolley tour, then you're totally missing out on learning some awesome things about Cheyenne. Especially if you're into history, this is a lot of fun.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO