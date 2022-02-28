ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers: Future Investigations on Screen Time, Eye Health Are Warranted

By Gianna Melillo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudith Lavrich, MD, and Jordan Hamburger discuss the need for more research on the impact of screen time on eye health following their study on virtual school and children's eyesight. We may need to potentially adjust what we do on computers to alleviate eye problems, but more research is...

