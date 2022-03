The Packers are pulling out all the stops to keep Aaron Rodgers, including keeping two stars around in hopes of swaying him back home. Rodgers is playing the wait-and-see approach before committing to another contract with Green Bay, despite the fact it would make him the highest-paid quarterback in football. Unlike with Brett Favre, the Packers aren’t playing around with a potential replacement for Rodgers — likely because Jordan Love isn’t nearly as talented as Rodgers was way back when.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO