Man charged after beating woman and killing her dog in Lewis County
WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after beating his mother and killing her dog at a residence in Lewis County.
On Feb. 28, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Big Run Road in Walkersville in reference to a man killing a dog, according to a criminal complaint.
When deputies arrived, they took a statement from the victim who stated that her son, Todd Hefner, 39, of Weston, "struck her multiple times with a pool cue" which caused injuries her to arms, legs and head, deputies said.
While hitting her, Hefner “was sitting on top of her while holding a knife,” and when he got off of her, Hefner “attacked the dog,” and “continued to strike the dog in the head with a broom handle, killing it,” according to the complaint.
Hefner has been charged with malicious assault and cruelty to animals. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.
