Lewis County, WV

Man charged after beating woman and killing her dog in Lewis County

By C. Allan
 4 days ago

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after beating his mother and killing her dog at a residence in Lewis County.

Todd Hefner

On Feb. 28, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Big Run Road in Walkersville in reference to a man killing a dog, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they took a statement from the victim who stated that her son, Todd Hefner, 39, of Weston, “struck her multiple times with a pool cue” which caused injuries her to arms, legs and head, deputies said.

Woman charged after allegedly firing rifle at troopers

While hitting her, Hefner “was sitting on top of her while holding a knife,” and when he got off of her, Hefner “attacked the dog,” and “continued to strike the dog in the head with a broom handle, killing it,” according to the complaint.

Hefner has been charged with malicious assault and cruelty to animals. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.

MrBean
4d ago

Went to school with this prick & it’s actually nice to read this…☕️👌🏼

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

